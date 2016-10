Textile and apparel company, Arvind is raising about Rs 740 crore by diluting 10 per cent stake in its brand business arm to private equity firm Multiples. The deal has pegged the enterprise value of Arvind’s brand business at Rs 8,000 crore.Arvind's brand portfolio is among the strongest in India and has many power brands like Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, US Polo Assn, and Arrow that have been registering a good growth in the past few years. Arvind Lifestyle Brands with a portfolio of 33 brands clocked a turnover of Rs 2,300 crore for the FY 2015-16 and is one of the fastest growing businesses in the country.