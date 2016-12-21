Another independent director Darius Pandole quits TGBL board
Dec 21 2016 , New Delhi
Yesterday, Max India Chairman Analjit Singh had quit as an independent director from the board.
Pandole and Singh were the two directors who had opposed a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking removal of Mistry as the company's chairman.
"Darius Pandole, non-executive independent director of Tata Global Beverages, has resigned from the board of the company with immediate effect," the company said in a BSE filing today.
On November 15, when Mistry was ousted as the chairman of TGBL, two out of the six independent directors on the company -- Pandole and Singh -- had voted against the resolution moved for Mistry's ouster.
Seven of the 10 directors at the board meeting of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL), which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, voted for removal of Mistry.