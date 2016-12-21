LoginRegister
Another independent director Darius Pandole quits TGBL board

By PTI Dec 21 2016 , New Delhi

Close on the heels of Cyrus Mistry quitting six Tata group firms, independent director Darius Pandole, who supported of the ousted chairman, has resigned from the board of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL).

Yesterday, Max India Chairman Analjit Singh had quit as an independent director from the board.

Pandole and Singh were the two directors who had opposed a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking removal of Mistry as the company's chairman.

"Darius Pandole, non-executive independent director of Tata Global Beverages, has resigned from the board of the company with immediate effect," the company said in a BSE filing today.

On November 15, when Mistry was ousted as the chairman of TGBL, two out of the six independent directors on the company -- Pandole and Singh -- had voted against the resolution moved for Mistry's ouster.

Seven of the 10 directors at the board meeting of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL), which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, voted for removal of Mistry.

