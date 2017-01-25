Anmol Biscuits to set up Rs 100-cr plant in Bhubaneswar

Anmol Biscuits Pvt Limited, the Kolkata-headquartered fourth largest biscuits maker in the country after Britannia, Parle and ITC, is shelling out over Rs 100 crore to put up a new plant in Bhubaneswar and another Rs 5 crore to set up a rusk-making unit at Sambalpur, also in Odisha. Once these two new units are commercially commissioned in April, this year, the company will enter the southern Indian markets, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, Gobind Ram Choudhary, managing director, Anmol Biscuits Pvt Ltd, said.“The organised sector or branded biscuits market in the country is estimated to be Rs 25,000 crore, according to a Nielsen study. With a 5 per cent market share we are the fourth largest player. The scope to grow is enormous. And we have realised that if we are to grow we have to be present pan India. At present, our products are available in eastern India, northern India and central India. Once our Bhubaneswar plant comes up it will be easier for us to tap the southern markets, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. In the next phase we will enter into the western Indian markets. Hopefully over the next one year or so we will be a pan India brand in the truest sense of the term,” said Choudhary.The company, at present has manufacturing units at Dankuni, West Bengal (2 units), Panchghora (West Bengal), Hajipur near Patna, Bihar and Greater Noida with a combined capacity of making nearly 16000 tonne biscuits/month. The capacity will go up to over Rs 21000 tonne/month with the commercial commissioning of the Bhubaneswar unit.“Ours is s fast growing company. We dream big and we are not afraid to try out even seemingly impossible ideas. Our failures have become stepping stone to our most significant successes. We have been changing the market, changing products, changing processes, changing the consumer expectations and changing mind sets at an amazingly rapid pace,” said Choudhary.With this in view, the company, two years ago, got into cookies making. The premium cookies from the Anmol stable are being sold under the brand name: Mellizo. “Interestingly, while in case of biscuits markets, the contribution of the unorganised sector is not that much, in cookies market, local, unorganised sector players constitute more than 50 per cent. Notwithstanding this fact, we are trying to expand and strengthen our position in the cookies segment,” the managing director said. Anmol, which also makes cup cake, bar cake and tiffin cake, would like to grow in the cake segment also, he added.The Kolkata-based company has also started looking beyond border and exporting its products to South African market. “Although our present export volume is negligible- only 2/3 per cent of our overall revenue, going by the trends, we think our export volume can also grow significantly, going forward and we can look at new geographies,” said Choudhary.Anmol Biscuits, which notched up a turnover of over Rs 1300 crore last year, is expecting a 20 per cent jump in its turnover, with all its expansion plans in place.