LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Amazon.In sees 160% growth in seller base in 2016

By PTI Jan 05 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Companies
Global marketplace Amazon today said that the seller base on Amazon.In grew by 160 per cent in 2016 from the previous year.

In line with its vision "to transform the way India buys and sells through its innovations, technology support and seller-centric services", Amazon.In till date has attracted over 140,000 sellers (160 per cent year-on-year growth) across India to the marketplace, Amazon said in a statement here.

"2016 was a monumental year for Amazon India... Expansion of our seller services offerings and focus on seller enablement and seller capability building initiatives to enable more and more sellers to benefit from the digital economy and succeed online, was our core focus in 2016," Gopal Pillai, Director & GM, Seller Services Amazon India said.

"We will continue to strive to make selling on Amazon synonymous to selling in India," he added.

With over 50 per cent of the seller base residing in tier II and III towns across India, 90 per cent of the sellers on the platform use Amazon.In's logistics and fulfilment services, the statement said.

Amazon's Global Selling program also witnessed tremendous success in 2016 by empowering over 18,000 Indian sellers to offer over 25 million 'Made in India' products to Amazon’s worldwide customers.

Several homegrown brands such as Amul, Liberty, Biba, Fab India & Manyavar, Himalaya, 24 Organic Mantra, Fit & Glow were sold on Amazon's global platforms.

During special sales in the US, including Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, Amazon said Indian sellers witnessed over 50 per cent growth in as compared to the year before, while on Thanksgiving they witnessed 3X growth, it said.

Further 50 per cent of sellers, who participated in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hailed from Tier 2 cities in India such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Surat, Karur, Indore, Roorkee, Sanganer, it added.

Amazon Tatkal, a specially designed studio-on wheels to help small businesses get online and sell on Amazon.In within 60 minutes, launched in February 2016, travelled close to 50,000 kms covering over 120 cities across India and on-boarded thousands of sellers.

The total selection on Amazon.In in 2016 across categories was over 95 million, higher by 150 per cent from 2015.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Yes, we can!
    Can India catapult itself among the top three scientific and technology powers?

    Prime minister Narendra Modi has set 2030 as deadline to achieve this rare feat.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Of fillips and flops

Capricious laws, overzealous officials and bureaucratese flip flops marked the ...

Susan Visvanathan

Been to Kochi Biennale?

The biennale in Kochi, Kerala, in it’s third viewing now, ...

Ananda Majumdar

A reality check in UP

It is interesting to watch Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter