LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Amazon, Pandora to launch new music streaming services

By Reuters Sep 12 2016 , New York

Tags: Companies
Amazon.com Inc and Pandora Media Inc are planning to launch new versions of their streaming music services in coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing several anonymous people with knowledge of the matter.

Pandora could announce its plans this to expand its $5-per-month platform this week, with possible features including skipping more songs or storing several hours of playlists, the newspaper said. The company plans to launch a full-fledged on-demand platform by Christmas. Such a platform, priced at $10 a month, would compete with Spotify and Apple Inc's Apple Music.

Amazon, meanwhile, is expected to reveal a platform with a large catalog of music for $10 per month or about half that amount for customers using its Echo voice-activated speakers, according to the Times.

Both companies are close to completing months of negotiations for deals with record companies and music publishers that will allow them to offer the new services, the Times reported.

Amazon was preparing to launch a standalone music streaming subscription service at $9.99 per month, in line with major rivals, Reuters reported in June, citing sources.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Pandora declined to comment.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • An opaque sector
    Indian investigators sit on defence probes, as fresh leads emerge in the Embraer deal

    Walter Nunes broke the story a couple of days back in Brazil’s leading newspaper, Folha De Sau Paulo, on investigations into Embraer’s three EMB A

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sachin Shridhar

Clogged roads and urban cardiac arrest

If you are a daily commuter on the roads of ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

God's existence cannot be proved

The interplay between science and religion rarely strays from popular ...

Shona Adhikari

Museum veterans add integrity to different auction houses

A change of job seems to be the trend among ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter