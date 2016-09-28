LoginRegister
Amazon inks content licensing deal with T-Series

By PTI Sep 28 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Companies, Tie-ups and Business deals
E-commerce giant Amazon has signed a long term content licensing partnership with T-Series for its yet-to-be launched Prime Video service.

New releases by T-Series will be streamed within a few weeks of their theatrical release in India, Amazon said in a statement on Wednesday. The movies include "Tum Bin 2", "Raabta", "Simran", "Chef", "Yaariyan 2", "Hindi Medium", "Wajah Tum Ho", "Hate Story 4" and "Noor".

"T-Series is one of the leaders in the Indian entertainment industry. As a result of this partnership, Amazon Prime members will soon enjoy a wide variety of some of the best Bollywood movies in the country, all within a few weeks of their theatrical release," Amazon Video India Director and Country Head Nitesh Kripalani said.

"We are committed to adding value for Prime members and are excited to give them exclusive access to premium entertainment they will love. We will continue to add more content in the coming months," he added.

Seventeen under-production films of T-Series will first be showcased to subscribers of Prime Video before their television premiere.

"T-Series has always strived to be ahead of the curve in the digital content distribution space and this exclusive alliance for our future under-production films with Amazon is another step in that direction," T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said.

