Airtel starts overseas roaming scheme with free incoming calls

Telecom operator Airtel on Wednesday launched 10-day international roaming packs starting at Rs 1,199 with free incoming calls and reduced mobile Internet rack rate by 99 per cent to Rs 3 per megabyte.



"The 10-day roaming pack starts at Rs 1,199 for Singapore and Thailand, offers unlimited free incoming calls, 2GB data, 250 minutes of free calling to India and 100 free SMSes daily," Airtel said in a statement.



The company has launched these special packs for people travelling to Singapore, Thailand, the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE.



The 10-day pack for US-Canada and the UK is available for Rs 2,999 and offers unlimited free incoming calls, 2GB data, 250 minutes of free calling to India and 100 free SMSes daily.



The plan for the UAE will also cost the same with similar benefits, except that the subscriber will get only 250 minutes of free incoming calls. In all the plans, the subscriber will be charged Rs 3 per megabyte after 2GB data limit gets exhausted, which is "a reduction of 99 per cent from Rs 650 per MB", the statement said.



