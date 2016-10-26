LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Air India Express brings Tehran on its radar

By FC Corporate Bureau Oct 26 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies

The airline is in the process of finalising a general sales agent and cargo-handling firm before launching flights on this international sector

Air India Express, the low-cost arm of national carrier Air India, plans to fly between Delhi and the Iranian capital of Tehran from early next year. The airline is in the process of finalising a general sales agent (GSA) and cargo-handling firm before launching flights on this international sector.

The Kochi-headquartered airline serves mostly to the aviation markets in the Gulf & Middle East, South East Asia and other neighbouring countries to tap the huge traffic.

Air India Express CEO K Shyamsunder hoped that the new service will commence from March-April next year. "We are hopeful of getting things done (the launch of flight) around summers," he said.

The airline currently operates 475 services a week to 13 international airports across the Gulf and South-east Asia with as many as 236 flights to and from Kerala. It has a fleet of 22 B-737 planes with 17 of them owned and the remaining on operating lease.

As Iran was under global sanctions till recently, the airline will have to inform the Exim Bank of the US about the new air service. This is mandatory as the aircraft operated by Air India Express is financed through a loan from the Exim Bank. The parent Air India would soon be writing to the bank about the Tehran flight.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Work in tandem
    Big-ticket foreign investment is vital to upgrade our ambitious road projects

    The Narendra Modi government must consider recasting large deals to attract big-ticket foreign investment in the key road sector seriously.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

First among equals, always

Might is right is an adage as old as the ...

Zehra Naqvi

When differences fracture the cause

It is precisely the minor differences in people who are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter