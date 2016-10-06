Air Costa mulls stake sale to foreign airline by end of Dec

Regional carrier Air Costa could strike a deal with a foreign airline as early as end-December to either sell a part of its stake or forge marketing alliance for feeding their international flights, company chief financial officer Vivek Choudhary told Financial Chronicle.The airline hopes to get better valuation from investors as it has secured flying permit from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to have pan-India operation.“We have been talking to them (foreign carriers) for the last three-four months. With Pan-India permit we now hope to get better valuation and close the deal early, maybe in a month or two,” Choudhary said.However, industry watchers feel it would not be easy for Air Costa to acquire funds, arguing that most of the carriers from Gulf and Middle East countries like Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways go to most of the points in the country and may not need a carrier with three-four aircraft fleet. They are not very confident of the airline securing foreign funds, given its poor financial health.The flight plan of the carrier for the upcoming winter schedule (flying season that starts from October 30 and continues till last week of March of next year) certainly does not impress. It has scaled down its operations to 152 departures a week for the coming winter schedule from 238 in the same period last year.Apart from Gulf-based carrier, Air Costa is also in talks with an airline in the South East Asia. The airline CFO declined to share the details of the negotiation and valuation it expected.“It (a deal with foreign airline) looks tough and does not seem to be feasible,” said Kapil Kaul, India head of global aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).The airline currently has a fleet of 3 Embraer aircraft and is expected to induct fourth jet by month end. It plans to launch pan-India operations from the first quarter of FY18 after it expands its fleet. To begin with, it has decided to connect Delhi to its hub in Vijayawada and other small towns in south India.The domestic aviation industry has seen air traffic growing in double digits for last two years, attracting global attention. The high growth has helped most budget and full-service carriers report profits. This is, however, not true for regional airlines including Air Costa, Air Pegasus and TrueJet. Air Pegasus has already shut its operations temporarily and others are not in their pink of the health.