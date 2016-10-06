LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Air Costa mulls stake sale to foreign airline by end of Dec

By Nirbhay Kumar Oct 06 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies, Stake Sale

The airline hopes to get better valuation from investors as it has secured flying permit from DGCA to have pan-India operation

Regional carrier Air Costa could strike a deal with a foreign airline as early as end-December to either sell a part of its stake or forge marketing alliance for feeding their international flights, company chief financial officer Vivek Choudhary told Financial Chronicle.

The airline hopes to get better valuation from investors as it has secured flying permit from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to have pan-India operation.

“We have been talking to them (foreign carriers) for the last three-four months. With Pan-India permit we now hope to get better valuation and close the deal early, maybe in a month or two,” Choudhary said.

However, industry watchers feel it would not be easy for Air Costa to acquire funds, arguing that most of the carriers from Gulf and Middle East countries like Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways go to most of the points in the country and may not need a carrier with three-four aircraft fleet. They are not very confident of the airline securing foreign funds, given its poor financial health.

The flight plan of the carrier for the upcoming winter schedule (flying season that starts from October 30 and continues till last week of March of next year) certainly does not impress. It has scaled down its operations to 152 departures a week for the coming winter schedule from 238 in the same period last year.

Apart from Gulf-based carrier, Air Costa is also in talks with an airline in the South East Asia. The airline CFO declined to share the details of the negotiation and valuation it expected.

“It (a deal with foreign airline) looks tough and does not seem to be feasible,” said Kapil Kaul, India head of global aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).

The airline currently has a fleet of 3 Embraer aircraft and is expected to induct fourth jet by month end. It plans to launch pan-India operations from the first quarter of FY18 after it expands its fleet. To begin with, it has decided to connect Delhi to its hub in Vijayawada and other small towns in south India.

The domestic aviation industry has seen air traffic growing in double digits for last two years, attracting global attention. The high growth has helped most budget and full-service carriers report profits. This is, however, not true for regional airlines including Air Costa, Air Pegasus and TrueJet. Air Pegasus has already shut its operations temporarily and others are not in their pink of the health.

nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Chasing growth
    The RBI team seems to have factored inflation dropping to 5% in August

    Days of painfully high inflation and interest rates seem to be over.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Arun Nigavekar

Blaze a new education trail

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s tagline, mera desh badal raha hai, ...

Zehra Naqvi

Channelling your unspent aggression

Anger is the bane of a passionate heart. People who ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter