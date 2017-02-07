An affordable solution to air pollution

Rising air pollution is one of the major concerns across India. The revolution from conventional petrol/diesel -powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) has been a gradual process for some, while for others it is an exciting leap. Still, some savvy buyers are keeping a close eye on this trend shift as they seek more information before diving in. With increasing environmental awareness and innovation, EVs have never been safer, sleeker, or more exciting to drive.Following the same trend, Gurgaon based, e-bikes manufacturer, Okinawa, announced its arrival in domestic market with the launch of its latest product – ‘Ridge’- that comes with a price tag of Rs 43,702 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can travel at 80-100 km/charge without compromising on the safety quotient. Okinawa works on an eco-friendly, sustainable and socially responsible model with an objective of protecting nature through three principles: go green, save mother earth, and reduce the carbon dioxide imprint on the planet. The EV market is a Big scope in 2020 vision with approx 5 million vehicle among the total two-wheeler industry.According to Jeetender Sharma, MD Okinawa Scooters, being an Indian company, the vision is to be a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer by offering a solution to the daily commuting needs of the average person. “We aim to empower all our stakeholders through products that add to their lifestyle without subtracting anything from the environment. By making technology and nature ride together, Okinawa is poised to create a revolution in India’s transportation space. We promise never-seen-before performance standards and are driven by our motto of ‘Power the Change’ in each and every component of our vehicles. They run fast, are great to look at, come at extremely affordable prices and are a big ray of hope to curtail the amount of environmental degradation.”Although Indian, Okinawa, is a name derived from a Japanese island. The company has put up 24 dealerships in states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and, going ahead, plans to expand in smaller towns as well. "We have plans to target smaller cities and towns with our products. Our target is to have 450 dealerships across the country. In the current first phase of expansion, we are focusing on cities, followed by rural markets in the future," Sharma said.The company also plans to come up with a new plant and roll out other models. The present manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of 90,000 units. It also plans to launch high-powered products delivering a range of 200 kms on a single charge.In order to compete with players like Hero Electric, Ather, Mahindra and others, Okinawa aims to maximise market share by providing consumer with future generation technology product at very lucrative price with the doorstep service.The scooters are equipped with notable features like anti-theft alarm, digital speedometer, battery charging signal, economy and sporty mode, front hydraulic telescopic suspension, rear side double suspension with dual tube technology, stylish aluminium rear grip for pillion rider safety and a large storage space under the seat.“We plan to invest $40 million innext three years for expansion in areas like dealers’ network, strengthening R&D infrastructure, creating next generation experience showroom in metros, experience future model technology, develop and set up charging station as a pilot project with government’s support. We have prepared a detailed state-wise expansion plan and will be following up the ‘Ridge’ with other scooters, which have unique features like accident detection, app-enabled vehicle maintenance, and smart controller-based road positioning. We are extremely hopeful that the Indian consumer will begin to travel on the path of a safer and more sustainable future, riding on Okinawa’s vehicles.”It won’t be wrong to say that the Indian two-wheeler industry has made a transition like never before. We have seen it all – from two strokes to V2s – and are nowhere behind our western counterparts -- if not ahead.The world today is concerned over the challenges that petrol and diesel vehicles bring to the environment and countries are in constant race to bring out vehicles that could run on clean energy with more efficiency.Many countries are making electric motorcycles that hit 0-60 mph in just a few seconds. These are the machines that break the myth that vehicles powered by electricity are less efficient and effective. Some electric two-wheelers that have braved to the top are KillaCycle (0-60 mph in .97 sec), Chip Yates Superbike (0-60 mph in 1-2 sec), Lightning LS-218 Superbike (0-60 mph in 1-2), Sarolea SP7 Superbike (0-60 mph in 2.8 sec). The day will not be far when we can safely boast of riding EVs, discarding polluting fuel vehicles.