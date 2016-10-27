17 PSUs lined up for strategic divestment

Worried over the risks of fiscal slippage, the government is moving fast to line up at least 17 PSUs for strategic divestment, including Cement Corporation of India, Pawan Hans, Central Electronics and Project and Development India.Strategic buyers for these PSUs will be selected through a two-way auction process recommended by the core group of secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) headed by cabinet secretary PK Sinha.Strategic sale, a policy that has been revived by the Narendra Modi-led government after 12 years, is meant to hand over management control of non-strategic PSUs, both loss-making and profitable ones, to private players.Sources said the urgency to push strategic sale of public sector assets has increased within the government after the recent spectrum sale proved a flop show, generating Rs 35,000 crore less revenue than what was budgeted by the government.The government could miss the fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent if it fails to mobilise additional resources from disinvestment to make up for the shortfall, say analysts.Bridge and Roof Company, Hindustan Prefab, Hindustan Newsprint, Ferro Scrap Nigam, Engineering Project (India), Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation and National Project Construction are also on the strategic sale list. In addition, Bharat Earth Movers, Scooters India, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, NMDC’s Nagarnar steel plant and Steel Authority’s Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur units have also been recommended for strategic sell off by the CGD.The government has targetted to raise Rs 56,500 crore from disinvestment this year -– Rs 36,000 crore through share buyback and minority stake sale and Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale. While the government is expected to mobilise about Rs 20,000 crore through share buyback and minority stake sale by end of this month, the strategic sale plan is yet to take off.While the panel has recommended 100 per cent strategic sale of 13 PSUs, including Bridge and Roof Company and Central Electronics, only 26 per cent dilution of government shareholding has been suggested in case of BEML.Three other PSUs -– Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation, National Project Construction Corporation and Engineering Project (India) -– have been recommended for merger with similar state-owned entities.The government has set up CGD to supervise and monitor the process of implementation of decisions of the cabinet committee on economic affairs on strategic disinvestment.The committee has recommended that Cement Corporation of India’s ten units can be sold off to strategic investors, either individually or in groups.It has been recommended by the panel that the parent company of India Fluorocarbon exit its subsidiary.Valuation of these PSUs’ assets will be undertaken by the administrative ministries through independent valuers, who will have to following the process recommended by the CGD.Government think-tank Niti Aayog had recommended 22 PSUs for strategic sale. Of these, only 17 are being considered for sell-off in the first round.