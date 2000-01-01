Wipro for net edition

Bangalore-based IT services major Wipro on Friday said, its revenues grew by 0.9% sequentially in constant currency during Q3, in line with its guidance and it continues to show an improving trajectory.

In his commentary on the company’s third quarter performance and demand scenario for the future, Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala said,``On the demand environment, we continue to differentiate with our strong digital capabilities and have gained further strength in our BFSI business, which grew by 4.2% CQGR in the last 4 quarters. Our healthcare business is bottoming out as we mentioned earlier and we have delivered strong performance in Q3. Performance in energy and utility has been impacted by some customer specific issues, in spite of a rebound in the energy business.’’

He said, region wise LATAM continues to do well for the company and has grown by 10.4% CQGR in the last 4 quarters. Wipro continues to see strong growth in its digital ecosystem as it grew by 5.1% CQGR in the last 4 quarters and now constitutes more than 25% of its revenue. The company has been rapidly expanding its consulting portfolio as reflected by its 4-quarter CQGR of 7.0%. Wipro’s top 10 clients have grown at a CQGR of 2.9% in the last 4 quarters, he said at a media conference held the company’s Sarjapur campus.

Neemuchwala said, ``Overall, we have been seeing an improving trajectory of growth over the past 4 quarters and our Q4 guidance further reflects that. While there are some customer specific uncertainties, CY18 commentary from our clients look positive and we are on the right track for FY19.’’

Commenting on the performance of digital business, he said, the ticket sizes in standalone digital deals increasing as customers were moving to the next level of digital adoption.

Wipro is working on a retail banking modernisation programme with one of the largest banks in the world, using Salesforce (Wipro’s CRM) to provide a seamless and connected customer experience across all customer touch points and utilising insights to offer personalised services, products and pricing to 40,000 bankers.

``We now have almost 90,000 technical employees trained on digital skills,’’ he said.

Client mining is something that the company has done very well during the last quarter. Number of accounts in the $50+ million portfolio has increased from 33 to 41 in the last 4 quarters. The quarter also reported a 410 basis point jump in customer satisfaction.

In the localisation front, Wipro has achieved 55% localisation levels in the US during Q3. Also, more than 95% of its workforce in Latin America and nearly 2/3rd of its employees in Continental Europe are local. The company is making progress on localisation in UK and Singapore as well, Neemuchwala said.

Industry analysts are increasingly recognizing Wipro as a leader across Digital, Automation, RPA & AI, Industry 4.0 Services, Cloud Consulting & Implementation, Next Gen Infra, Quality Engineering and

Testing, Application Management, Digital Operation Services, etc, he said. ``At the end of 2017, we are positioned as a leader in 126 industry reports, up from 34 in 2014-15. In the Digital space, we are in the leadership quadrant of 19 reports,’’ added Neemuchwala.

Wipro’s consolidated net profit has declined by 8.4% to ₹1,931.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, against Rs 2,109.6 crore during the quarter a year ago.



During Q3, the company posted revenues to the tune of Rs 13,669 crore against Rs 13,687.8 crore in the year-ago period.



Revenues from IT services segment, which accounts for a significant portion of the company’s topline, stood at $2.013 billion, remaining flat sequentially and up by 5.8 per cent year-on-year, the company

said.



The company missed its revenue guidance for the third quarter as it had given a forecast of $2.014 billion to $2.054 billion. For the fourth quarter, ending March 2018, it expects revenues from IT

services business to be in the range of $ 2,033 million to $2,073 million.



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, ``In the first 9 months of the current fiscal year, we generated robust Operating Cash Flows of Rs 77 billion, 14.2% more than the same period last year. We also

completed the Share Buyback in December and saw strong participation from our investors.”