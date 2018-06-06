Wipro hints at handsome hikes for top learners

Going digital is extremely critical for techies—both for basic survival and for annual salary increments.

This was the kind of caution sent out by Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala in his latest internal message to over 1,60,000 people the company employees around the globe. And it clearly indicates a new HR trend among IT services providers that employees with understanding of deep technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics will receive better and bigger rewards while laggards may be left with no option but to buck up or quit.

In an internal memo Neemuchwala said, “This year, employees across bands and geographies who are contributing to the digital ecosystem and are part of the DIDI (Digital Innovation and IP, domain and consulting and Integration Services) engagements will see higher increases in their salaries. Top performers across the organisation are being rewarded with double digit hikes.’’

Wipro has offered an average of 6-7 per cent salary hike to eligible employees for the year beginning June 1. TCS and Infosys had announced similar pay hikes to their employees recently.

“Some employees may not receive increments this year. Rotation to billable digital engagements will be key for them. Job rotation and upskilling are important levers for growth in the digital age. Inability to keep pace with the change will leave you behind. Continuous learning and adaptability are critical,’’ he said in an internal memo addressed to Wipro employees.

Wipro CEO said, the company would continue to reward employees for their contribution and the value they create for the organisation. All employees who are contributing to the digital ecosystem of the company will receive higher increase in salaries this year.

Highlighting Wipro’s focus on digital technologies, Neemuchwala said, “Our investments in new age technologies are helping us differentiate ourselves in the market. Customers and analysts have recognised Wipro’s ability to help businesses power their digital transformation journey. We must continue to keep pace with the demands of the digital age to deliver value to our clients. Amid the technological disruption around us, it is equally critical that we continue to retrain, reskill and innovate to remain competitive and relevant in the market place, and we will never shy away from investing in our future.’’

The employees who are not eligible for pay hikes are being asked to discuss their growth prospects with supervisors and the HR.

“Indian tech firms have been trying hard to retrain their staff for digital engagements. No company will be able to convert all their employees for digital. There will be some amount of people, all across the industry, who are slow to learn and left out,’’ said a source.