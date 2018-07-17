When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, thus goes the saying. India too could find itself in a similar situation if the trade war escalate. Though India is unlikely to be a top target in the US trade wars, the country could suffer some damage from the one-upmanship on tariffs.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report, trade with India accounts for only 6 per cent of the US current account deficit. Yet, India is exposed to action on its large exports of IT, pharma and jewellery ($78 billion/$5b/$10b) to the US. Reducing oil imports from Iran is a key ‘ask’ the United States has of India. And there is a risk of action against IT and trade if India does not comply.

India buys under 30 per cent of Iranian oil exports (about 700,000 barrels per day). The easy choice for the Indian government is to reduce Iranian oil purchases and hope oil prices don’t go up. But this is unlikely. High oil prices will be bad for the current account deficit (a $10 per barrel rise has a –0.6 per cent impact on GDP), inflation and government finances in an election year, the report said.

Though the Trump administration is concerned with trade surpluses, India’s surpluses with the US are not very large. India exported goods worth $48 billion to the US in FY18 (up from $36b in FY13) and imported $27b in turn (up from $25b in FY13). On services, US government data suggests the deficit with India was $4.4b in 2017; even though Indian data suggests IT exports are roughly $80b a year. US estimates suggest India runs the tenth largest goods trade deficit with the country. So India is unlikely to be a key target for trade action.

However, India will not be immune from an escalating US-China/Global trade war. A reduction in global growth can hurt financial assets, especially if central banks continue with their tapering. Inflows into India can slow, hurting the currency and equities. Also, the disruption of established supply chains can force businesses to look for alternate sourcing or manufacturing locations. India, with its low cost of labor can benefit from this. But the upside, if any, will take time to realize while the downside is likely to be more immediate.

BofAML says under its coverage companies, IT, pharma and discretionary (autos) sectors have the largest direct exposure to the US. “We think it is too early to start worrying about or pricing in any direct US tariff impact on these businesses, but the overhang continues to add to our ongoing caution on Indian equities”

The investment bank said it stays underweight on Indian IT and prefers financials (retail) and the rural theme. It also pegs the December 2018 Sensex fair value at 32,000 and advises investors to avoid risk and mid-cap stocks.

SECTOR-WISE IMPACT

It is difficult to precisely model the impact of increasing tariffs in the US and in China on Indian companies. However, increased global uncertainty could translate to changes in commodity prices / currencies for many countries, said BofAML. The impact of these changes on key sectors is seen as below:

AUTO

About 65-70 per cent of the overall cost structure of OEMs is raw material costs, which is driven by commodities like steel, aluminum, rubber, etc. Commodity costs are trending up and acting as a headwind for the entire sector. Further increase in commodity prices (5 per cent) would strain the margins of OEMs near-term and would warrant further price hikes of 3-4 per cent on products. The impact on valuation would be limited to negative 1-2 per cent with every 1 per cent increase in commodity prices.

CONSUMERS

Within the consumer space, household and personal care companies have a higher sensitivity to forex as they derive 22-47 per cent of their revenue from abroad. The sensitivity analysis suggests every 5 per cent depreciation in the rupee inflates the consolidated Ebitda and EPS by 1-2 per cent. An overall depreciation of INR will help consumer firms with international business in terms of profitability.

On the commodity side, a profitability downside of 2-8 per cent is seen across consumer firms assuming they pass on the cost of imported raw materials. Barring a few, most of the raw materials are sourced locally. Firms which use crude oil-based derivatives as inputs in manufacturing have a higher sensitivity to depreciating INR.

IT

A 1 per cent depreciation of INR vs USD is accretive to the Ebit margin outlook of the large IT companies by 20-25bp, and by 1-1.5 per cent at the EPS level

METALS & MINING

Steel stocks are the most sensitive to INR with a 5 per cent depreciation leading to a 9-26 per cent higher Ebitda in FY19E and 14-69 per cent impact on the fair valuation. But if currency depreciation happens in key steel-exporting geographies, the benefit of lower INR could be more than offset by the decline in export prices.

Within the base metals complex, Ebitda sensitivity to 5 per cent INR depreciation is lower at 6-7 per cent, with fair valuation sensitivity of 6-8 per cent. Similarly, the downside risk to 5 per cent decline in commodity prices for Ebitda is lower at 4-8 per cent and 4-5 per cent for fair valuation.

OIL & GAS

Energy stocks are naturally sensitive to weaker commodity prices. The upstream companies have reduced exposure to commodity volatility due to the imposition of windfall taxes on oil. These serve to dampen top line upside and downside for oil companies. Upstream companies can see increased windfall tax demand on a weaker currency and may not consequently benefit from a weaker rupee.