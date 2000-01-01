Volatility may increase

The market ended lower for third day in a row. The Sensex lost 218.78 points or 0.62 per cent and closed at 34,981.02 while the Nifty lost 73.30 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 10,526.75. The index hit high of 10,646.25 and low of 10,512 in intra-day trade. The domestic stock markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.74 per cent, while Small-Cap index was down 0.44 per cent.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research, said: “The Nifty ends down making a bearish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a bearish bias in short term. The Nifty shredded its previous two weeks of gains and ended below 10,550. Despite a fall in crude oil, appreciation in the rupee, the jitters were seen in investors as it struggled around 10,700 mark.

“The prices have seen a resistance placed at 10,720 levels which also happens to be a 50-DMA zone. We have seen a rejection of the bulls in the current trend at higher levels.

The global cues were the major reason for the present fall as global markets were moreover bearis,h with major indices such as S&P500, Nasdaq, FTSE, and CAC posting negative returns for the second consecutive week. Most global markets rejected the rebound from lower levels and selling pressure was seen on any pullback.

“The major event for the market would be the GDP data that is eyed at the end of this month along with derivatives expiry. The numbers would certainly give a medium-term directional view for broader indices and decide the breadth for coming months.

“One needs to be cautious going ahead as headwinds may be stronger and volatility may be high. We expect the range for the market to be 10,600 to 10,220 and approach should be selling on any pullbacks. “

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market failed to hold the opening gains as weak global market and selling in metals and PSU banks dragged the indices. Global growth concerns due to trade war, rising interest rate and lower liquidity in the financial markets added to the woes. However, rise in US crude oil inventory and expectation of slow pace in Fed rate hike in CY19 could provide some support.”