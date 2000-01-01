Volatility expected this week

The Sensex and Nifty-50 continued their slide after recent gains seen for more than a week and Nifty coming close to 11,000 level. The weak global clues, the expiry of monthly future and options contracts later on Thursday and Christmas and new year holidays kept investors cautious. Crude oil price continued its downward trajectory with Brent crude futures trading at $53.48 per barrel at 7:50 pm and Nymex crude at $44.91 per barrel. Meanwhile, rupee also traded in a tight range and closed at 70.13 per dollar.

Sensex closed at 35,470.15 down by 271.92 point or 0.76 per cent while Nifty-50 closed at 10,663.50 down by 90.50 point or 0.84 per cent. Part of the broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks with BSE Mid-cap index down by 0.54 per cent. The small cap index, however, underperformed and fell by 1.14 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices BSE IT and Telecom indices closed in the green with gains of 0.50 per cent and 0.29 per cent respectively while all other major sectoral indices closed in the red led by BSE Realty index which fell 2.29 per cent and Metal index fell by 2.16 per cent.

Technical view

With the ongoing structure, we are expecting the index to find resistance at 10,890 level while downside support comes at 10,700 level, said the market outlook report by Choice Broking. Rahul Sharma, senior research analyst at Equity99 said, “The market is expected to be volatile as traders rollover their F&O positions to next series due to expiry on Thursday.”

Market view

Hemang Jani, head - advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Trading for this week began on a cautious note with indices closing negative amid weak global cues. Sensex dropped by over 200 points led by metals and auto sector. Expect low volumes during the week as worldwide financial markets are closed tomorrow on Christmas. Also concern over a partial US government shutdown, worries over president Donald Trump’s relationship with Federal Reserve chairman along with trade tensions and global economic slowdown will continue to worry investors. Back home, last week government made a major policy decision like liquidity infusion in PSU banks and GST rate cut on 22 items. As we enter F&O expiry week, movement in crude oil prices & Currency, any developments in ongoing winter session of Parliament will influence the trend of the market.

—Ravi Ranjan Prasad