Vemuri front-runner for Infosys CEO

Former Infosys executive Ashok Vemuri (in pic) seems to have emerged as the clear front-runner to lead India’s second largest software exporter.

Global executive search firm Egon Zehnder, which has been asked to look for the right CEO candidate, has been pursuing Vemuri over the past two weeks for the top job in Infosys.

Campus rumours are in favour of Vemuri. “Many on the campus believe that Vemuri is going to make a come back to Infosys. He is a nice guy to work with and we hope he will do good,’’ said a mid-level Infosys executive, who doesn’t want to be named. A former top executive of Infosys said, “The new CEO announcement will happen soon, but Ashok might take 2-3 months to take up the top job at Infosys.”

Vemuri is at present the CEO of Conduent, the business process outsourcing arm of Xerox Corpoation. Prior to joining Xerox, he was the CEO of iGATE Corp, a Phaneesh Murthy-promoted company that got acquired by French tech major Capgemini.

Vemuri, who joined Infosys in 1999, was once the highest paid Indian executive of the IT giant. He was also widely considered a strong contender for the post of CEO. Though founder Narayana Murthy was fond of Vemuri, the chemistry did not work well for him and he quit Infosys in 2013, clearing way for Vishal Sikka’s entry as the company’s first outsider CEO.

What is going in Vemuri’s favour is his familiarity with Infosys culture and the support he has from Nandan Nilekani. Also, he comes with global experiences in handling multiple geographies for Infosys, later for iGate and at present for Xerox BPO.

Vemuri had led the US operations of Infosys. He had headed the Canadian and Chinese operations too. He was in charge of global BFSI, manufacturing and engineering services businesses of Infosys.

On October 18, Infosys said the process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and were progressing well. “We are very confident on the search, we have a large pool of internal and external candidates,” the company’s non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani had said.

The company earlier said it was open to considering insiders, outsiders and also former Infoscions. The names of the prospective candidates doing rounds since Sikka’s exist are Pravin Rao, who is the interim CEO, BG Srinivas, Mohan Das Pai, V Balakrishan, besides Vemuri.