Use dips to enter market

The market registered sharp gains on Monday and Friday and is dangerously poised for this week. The Sensex gained 620.41 points, or 1.75 per cent, to close at 35,535.79 points. The Nifty gained 188.25 points, or 1.74 per cent, to close at 10,806.50 points. The Dow Jones too had a stellar performance and was up 568.66 points, or 2.29 per cent, to close at 24,831.17 points.

The Karnataka elections were held on Saturday and the exit polls predict the results would be too close to call. Of the seven exit polls, all except one are talking of a fractured mandate. The results are to be announced on Tuesday and this would ensure that the market would turn super volatile on Monday ahead of the actual declaration of results. Tuesday, as the results unfold, the market would react to the details.

The market’s move on Friday was on account of players taking a stand on a strong BJP performance. While the BJP doing well is discounted, it forming the government may not be fully discounted. If, however, the exit polls are proved wrong and the BJP does badly, the market could see a sharp reaction. In case things happen as expected, the market may see a short flare up before profit taking sets in.

The benchmark indices are a mere 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent down from the highs of the current calendar year made on January 29. But in a year-to-date mode, the Sensex is up 4.16 per cent while the Nifty is up 2.55 per cent.

PC Jeweller preponed its board meeting to announce a buyback through the tender offer. The company would be buying 121.14 lakh shares, constituting 3.07 per cent of its paid-up capital at the price of Rs 350. The price on the eve of the announcement was at Rs 209, which post-announcement opened gap-up at Rs 229.90, rose to Rs 247, fell to Rs 197.50 and finally closed with losses of Rs 7.85 at Rs 201.15. The company’s promoters, who own 57.63 per cent of the shares, would not be participating in the tender offer. These measures to shore up the share price will be long-term damaging to the company as it is already debt-laden and whatever liquidity it has will be over in this buyback, which would cost it Rs 424 crore. It is best to stay away from such a stock, which has controversy written large over it.

The primary market issue from Indostar Capital Finance was subscribed 6.8 times. The company had tapped the capital market with a fresh issue for Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of 2 crore shares in a price band of Rs 570-572. The QIB portion was subscribed 16.08 times, HNI portion 6.91 times and Retail portion 1.48 times.

The Fortis Healthcare board has selected the bid submitted by the Burman-Munjal combine. The board is already under pressure for having first negotiated with Manipal for the sale, who had revised the bid on more than one occasion. This time also, it is far from over as the bid is not in the best interest of shareholders, who incidentally have to vote on the issue. The voting could go against the board. Secondly nothing prevents the unsuccessful bidder from mounting an open offer to acquire shares from the shareholders and the same becoming a hostile bid subsequently. Clearly its very early days for Fortis and the likely suitors of this company. The race for the hospital chain is far from over.

The market will be super-volatile in the early part of the week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday because of the election results. Stability should return on Wednesday or thereafter in the latter part of the week. Use any sharp dips to enter the market as it would offer decent opportunities in the medium-term.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)