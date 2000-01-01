US cleaning solutions firm Diversey gung-ho on India

American institutional cleaning solutions brand Diversey, which was recently acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital, expects to clock a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in India in five years. The company has identified healthcare as a fast growing market for cleaning equipments and chemicals.

Diversey is the leader in institutional cleaning solutions market of Rs 1,600 crore with a share of over 30 per cent. The brand has over 30,000 customers, which are mainly hotels, restaurants, offices, food processing companies and industrial units and manufacturing facilities. Diversey expects this to grow to one lakh by 2022. By then, the company wants the turnover to grow two to three times and touch Rs 1,500 crore.

“Apart from growing the number of customers, we will also look at increasing the shipment size to each customer by introducing them to other categories. The institutional cleaning market is highly fragmented and under-penetrated. There is a scope to grow this market to $1.2 to $1.5 billion,” said Himanshu Jain, Diversey’s president for APAC region.

While hotels and restaurants lead as sectors, which utilise professional cleaning solutions, Diversey is seeing an increasing demand from healthcare sector. “The requirement of sanitation and hygiene to ward off hospital acquired diseases is increasingly recognised by the healthcare sector. Most of the large hospital chains like Apollo and Fortis are our customers,” he said.

The company has a manufacturing facility at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. Currently 90 to 95 per cent of Diversey’s products are manufactured locally. Diversey also has a R&D centre in Mumbai, which is one among the three such centres across the globe. The centre develops products for not just India, but for global markets as well. Lowering environment impact and water usage is one of the areas the company works while developing products.