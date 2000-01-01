Uptrend seen continuing

The market made modest gains after trading in a narrow range for most part of the trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 86.63 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 36,195, the Nifty-50 Index rose 18.30 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 10,849. Both the BSE Mid-Cap and BSE Small-Cap indices ended lower.

The market breadth was negative as 952 shares rose while 1547 shares fell. Yes Bank surged 8.39 per cent, Reliance Industries 1.61 per cent and TCS 1.17 per cent. Tata Motors was down 2.72 per cent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1.92 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Realty was up 2.05 per cent while the Telecom Index was down 1.97 per cent.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: “The Nifty forms a Hammer pattern on the daily chart as bearish momentum halts at 10,800. A kind of halt is seen to the last few days selling pressure as 10,800 acted as very strong support with bank Nifty weekly options expiry and a muted volatility. The market was able to surpass the open and close in green color as the 21-Day SMA placed at 10838 works as support.

“A support trendline from previous swing lows, higher oiI in current and February contract worked for bulls. Bank Nifty weekly options expiry saw a muted day, as the writers were aggressive at the 27,400-27,200 range. We expect the trend to continue in upside towards 10,950 in the short term as long as 10,780 holds on the downside.

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The Nifty traded dull in a narrow range and settled marginally higher in the end. It opened flat and remained sideways thereafter, however, correction continued on the boarder front. Mixed global cues and not-so-encouraging earnings announcements dampened the mood at large.. Mostly sectoral indices traded in line with the benchmark index and settled flat.

“Participants are in a fix over the next directional move in the index and that is causing correction in broader markets as they prefer to lighten up their positions amid chaos. Earnings have failed to provide the needed trigger so far and there's no clarity on the global front too. We suggest keeping limited exposure in current scenario and wait for further clarity.

—Ashwin Punnen