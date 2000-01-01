Uptrend remains intact

The Sensex dipped 460 points to day’s low of 35010.82. However, there was gradual recovery thereafter and the index gained 639.12 points from day’s low to close at 35,649.94.

The crude oil price continued it downward trajectory since last week with Brent crude futures falling briefly below $50 per barrel to $49.93 per barrel first time since Mid 2017 and traded at $51.11 per barrel around 6 pm. The rupee also strengthened further to 70.07 per dollar. The Sensex closed at 35,649.94 up by 179.79 point or 0.51 per cent while Nifty-50 closed at 10,729.85 up by 66.35 point or 0.62 per cent. The broader market indices underperformed the ben-chmarks with BSE Mid-cap index down by 0.01 per cent and small cap index fell by 0.21 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices Bankex index gained 0.62 per cent, other gainers were Capital Goods by 0.74 per cent and Telecom by 1.69 per cent. The top losers included IT index down by 0.74 per cent and Realty by 0.46 per cent.

Technical view

Sahaj Agrawal, derivatives analyst, Kotak Securities said, “ Nifty after making a high of 10,985 has seen sharp sell-off in the recent few days on back of negative cues from the global bourses. However, the (up) trend still remains intact unless 10,400 is breached. We have seen a strong recovery from the intraday lows of 10,534.55 while it closed with a gain of 0.62 per cent. We maintain our bullish stance and expect the index to conquer 11,000/11,200 in the near term.

Market view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and serivatives, Angel Broking said,

“Initially, we saw index starting the day marginally lower and then extending the weakness to sneak below the 10,550 mark. However, from the very n-ext hour, there was strong buying witnessed at lower levels which aggravated post the mid-session to clock handsome gains of over six tenths of a per cent to reclaim the 10,700 mark.”

“We not only managed to recover from the low; but also managed to reclaim key support level of 10,700. Technically speaking, due to today’s recovery, we can see a ‘Piercing Line’ pattern on daily chart. It is considered a bullish reversal and hence, going ahead, any decline should be used as a buying opportunity. In fact, we will not be surprised to see the Nifty jumping back to 10,880 – 10,920 in next couple of days. On the downside, 10,680 – 10,640 are seen as immediate support levels,” Chavan said.