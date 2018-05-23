Uptrend in mid-cap being challenged

After four years of dream run, mid-cap stocks seem to be heading towards a bearish phase, having retraced more than 14 per cent and broken down key support levels.

The small-cap stocks have already stepped into the bear zone, having retraced more than 20 per cent from their mid-January high. A 20 per cent drop in an index or stocks from a recent high is considered a bear market phase.

The mid-cap and small-cap indices are down roughly 9 per cent and 8.5 per cent in May alone.

The mid-caps have been moving up from mid-2014 over the euphoria generated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election win. Since then, the mid-cap space was marked by hectic mutual fund buying, on the back of massive domestic inflows into them. Most funds were diverted the huge inflows into mid- and small-caps as large-cap options narrowed.

This has pushed up valuations to unsustainable levels. Bloomberg data shows the BSE Mid-cap Index now trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 45.7 times versus its five-year average of 28.4 times. The ratio for the BSE Small-cap Index is 84.75 times.

Brokerage Elara Capital says the huge mutual fund flows have built a big tail in side markets in the past few years, with the demonetisation giving it a further push. Evidence “suggests that the big crowd got sucked into the market post-demonetisation.”

Drawing a parallel with the benchmark Nifty 50 Index, Elara says, the relative performance of mid-caps and small-caps has hit a two-year low.

“Post-2014, the mid-cap-to-Nifty ratio broke out of a decade cycle downtrend on the back of mid-cap chasing. The ratio has been following this uptrend for the past four years. We saw two large setbacks in mid-caps over 2016-17, but this trendline has held well. In this leg, we have seen a big reversal in the trend emerging after four years. In this round of market correction, relative performance of side market has already reached a two-year low,” the report sai.

According to Elara, since 2014, mid-caps have seen three large rounds of corrections: during January 2016; November 2016; and May 2017. In all these rounds, the retracement in the midcap-to-Nifty ratio from the highs was in the range of 6-8 per cent. However, in the latest round, mid-caps have already retraced 14 per cent from the top, thus, puncturing the bull cycle.

“Although we may see bottom fishing rally in the short-term (as a few indicators have reached the oversold zone), the larger trend in mid-caps outperformance has broken down,” says the report.

It says the macro-economic conditions, which were favourable for mid-caps since 2014, are also getting challenged. This shows there could be gradual contraction in the side market valuations.

If 2014-15 was a large-cap market, 2015-16 was a mid-cap market and 2016-17 a small-cap market. This indicates one full cycle of a shift into smaller names has been played by the market by now.

The ratio breakdowns are significant for the market’s medium-term performance. “In the past, we had seen such breakdowns in the metals-to-Nifty ratio in 2014, pharma-to-Nifty ratio in 2016 and breakouts in auto-to-Nifty ratio in 2014 and now IT-to-Nifty ratio in 2018. All of these have transformed into medium-term trends… Market volume in mid-caps remains a cause for concern for most big participants.”

The report says hereafter, it would be advisable for investors to move focus towards large-caps from mid-caps and small-caps for sometime. However, since bottom fishing interest remains strong; there could be occasional strong counter-specific rallies, says the report.