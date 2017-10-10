Traders want Rs 100 cr threshold for filing quarterly returns

Days after the government reduced compliance burden for small businesses and expedited tax refund for exporters, traders have pressed for more relief measures under the goods and services tax (GST).

Among the key demands, the trading community wants the government to raise the annual turnover threshold to Rs 100 crore for filing quarterly returns and rolling back the proposal of reverse charge mechanism.

The reverse charge mechanism requires recipient of a goods or services to pay GST, instead of suppliers.

Delhi-based Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has maintained that reverse charge mechanism is merely a technical formality, which will have no affect on government's revenue while arguing in favour of scrapping it.

Praveen Khandelwal, national general secretary of the lobby group, said that he has suggested that the government apply the e-way provision only on inter-state transactions and not intra-state business.

He also appealed to the government to not put tax liability on purchaser if seller does not deposit tax collected by him.

“A GST Lok Pal should be constituted for impartial redressing of grievances,” Khandelwal went as far as saying.

As the industry mounted pressure on the government to simplify some of the GST provisions and address the issue of working capital for exporters, the all-powerful GST Council had last Friday announced increasing the threshold under the composition scheme to Rs one crore from Rs 75 lakh now reducing compliance burden on small businesses.

It also allowed businesses having annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file their returns on quarterly basis, instead of monthly returns under the original GST rules.

The council also deferred the reverse charge mechanism on purchases from unregistered dealer while referring some of them to a group of ministers for early resolution.

As many as 27 items were brought in the lower GST bracket, thus bringing their prices down.

But the industry wants the GST rates to be rationalised further, especially those currently falling in the highest 28 per cent slab.

While traders want a further revisit of 28 per cent GST slab, manufacturers want the number of rates to be squeezed.

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) secretary general Anil Bhardwaj said that fewer tax slabs would address the issue of classification of various raw materials and minimise the scope of interpretation.

“More slabs unnecessarily create problems,” he added.

An additional GST compensation cess is also levied on certain products to fund revenue losses to states in the new regime.

Tax experts and industry captains have maintained that fewer GST rates help in classifying various products and reduce litigations. Consumers also stand to gain, as overall tax incidence is lower in case of one or two standard rates.