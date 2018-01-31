Top budget asks from digital sector

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has highlighted key tax related challenges that the digital sector expects to be addressed in the budget.

Angel Tax: Share premium paid by investors for subscribing to shares in a private company is taxable in the hands of the company at 30 per cent (exclusive of surcharge and cess) if and to the extent it is more than the fair market value (FMV). Section 56(2) of the Finance Act 2012 (colloquially referred to as Angel Tax) has resulted in numerous start-ups facing income tax notice, claiming a lion’s share of the investments they raise as tax liabilities. There is a reported 53 per cent drop in year-on-year private angel investments and 80 per cent drop in new start-up incorporations in the year 2017 as compared to 2016.

The main issue of contention is the valuation of the company or calculating FMV under Section 56(2). Valuation is based on valuation certificate by a valuer recognised by the government. Valuers in India look at traditional methods of valuation which apply to mature companies with regular cash flows.

Valuation of start-ups is a critical factor given that intellectual property and other intangibles involved at the start-up stage. Most technology start-ups raise money before monetisation and there is no underlying actual cash flow analysis available for traditional valuation methods. Most start-ups are almost always asset light and do not have assets in their books to justify their intrinsic value.

Tax authorities refuse to accept the discounted free cash flow (DCF) method for calculating the valuation of start-ups, even as that is most common process of valuation and is recognised under Rule UA(2) as one of the two methods of valuation for unquoted equity shares. Consequently, in many cases the authorities calculate FMV to be as low as Re 1 or even Re 0, leading to high tax demands.

The association stated that while the digital sector is not averse to paying taxes, taxation should be on actualised gains and not notional gains. Given the high rate of failure of start-ups, this is a critical aspect of taxing the fast evolving tech sector; or we run the risk of killing the goose even before it lays a golden egg!

Taxation of ESOPs: For digital start-ups initiating at an uncertain stage, ESOPs is the most common incentive offered to employees at the stage of scaling up a business. From the employees’ perspective, there is an expectation that the company may go public or may be acquired by a bigger player. This allows companies to attract best talents who are willing to take the risk of joining a start-up.

Typically, most ESOPs have a vesting period (during which the employee has to be with the company) and after completion of the vesting period, the employee may exercise his option to acquire shares by paying an exercise price. Under present provisions, at the time of such exercise of options and grant of shares, the difference between the FMV of the shares and the exercise price paid is taxed in the hands of the employee and the employer is subject to withholding tax obligations on the same.

Unfortunately, when stock is issued under an ESOP scheme in start-ups, there is no certainty on how much value/ benefit may be realised when the employee actually is able to sell the stock, or whether the employee will at all be able to sell it, given in most cases these are unlisted stocks.

Thus, taxation of stock issued under an ESOP scheme is purely on a notional basis, and in cases the taxable amount may be way higher than the salary payable to the employees. Currently, employers either (a) withhold from the monetary payments made to the employees (b) ask the employees to furnish a cheque for the required amount or in worst case scenario (c) bear the tax cost themselves.

The association stated that keeping in mind the high risk scenario in which both founders and employees work in a start-up, the withholding tax should be done away with and shares should only be taxed on realisation.