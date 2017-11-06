Three PSBs get rating upgrade over recapitalisation plan

Following the government’s plans to infuse capital in public sector banks, global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday changed the outlook for three state-owned banks to stable from negative.

The three banks are Bank of India (BoI), Union Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC). The government last month announced its plans to infuse Rs 2.11 lakh crore into the struggling state-run banks over two years. This, the rating agency said, is credit positive for the banks.

Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative for BoI and its London and Jersey branch, Union Bank and its Hong Kong branch, and OBC.

Shares of the three banks went up on the BSE on Monday. BOI was up 1.93 per cent, UBI, 1.79 per cent and OBC 2.09 per cent against a 0.33 per cent rise in the sectoral index, BSE Bankex.

The revision in the outlook for the three banks’ ratings reflect Moody's view that the government's capital infusion plan alleviates some of the downside risks to their baseline credit assessment (BCA) and ratings.

Prior to this rating action, the BCA of these three banks were under pressure due to the deterioration in their asset quality, as well as Moody's expectation of pressure on their profitability, as they continued to build loan loss buffers. Furthermore, their capitalisation profile is somewhat weaker than other rated banks in India, and the ability to generate internal capital is limited.

As such, the capital infusion plan — which is significantly higher than what was originally budgeted — will mitigate some downside risks.

Moreover, their funding and liquidity levels remain stable and support their overall financial profiles.

The quantum of the plan is large enough to help improve the capitalisation levels of the banks. Of the total, Rs 1.5 lakh crore would be in the form of recapitalisation (recap) bonds and the already announced budgetary support. The government expects the banks to raise Rs 58,000 crore from the capital markets.

Given that the overarching credit weakness of the public sector banks is currently their weak capitalisation levels, Moody's sees the announced capital infusion plan as a credit positive for the banks.

While details of the capital allocation plan, including the structure of the recap bonds and allocations to individual banks, have not yet been disclosed, Moody's expects that the Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be sufficient for all public sector banks to maintain some buffer over the minimum Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 8 per cent by fiscal March 2019. This estimate factors in moderate loan growth of about 10 per cent over the next two fiscal years and an improvement in the provisioning coverage ratio.

Furthermore, the additional capital will help the banks take accelerated provisioning for their problem assets, which will in turn improve their capacity to take haircuts on those assets in a resolution process. In addition, as their credit profiles improve, Moody's expects that some banks will be able to raise capital from the equity markets, which will further support their capitalisation profiles.

The rating agency has also affirmed the Baa3/P-3 local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of three Indian public sector banks.

For BoI, Moody's has affirmed the senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme rating at (P)Baa3 and the senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3 for debt issued from its London and Jersey branch. Similarly, for Union Bank, Moody's has affirmed the senior unsecured MTN programme rating at (P)Baa3 and the senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3 for debt issued from Union Bank's Hong Kong Branch.

Moody's has also affirmed the standalone credit profiles or baseline credit assessments of these three banks at ba3. As a result, Moody's has affirmed the subordinate MTN programme rating at (P)Ba3 for BoI and its London and Jersey branch, and Union Bank and its Hong Kong branch. In the case of BoI, Moody's has affirmed the bank's preferred stock non-cumulative rating at B3(hyb). And, for Union Bank and its Hong Kong branch, Moody's has affirmed the junior subordinate MTN programme rating at (P)B1.