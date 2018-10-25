ThoughtSpot to expand India team
  Thursday, 25 October 2018
New Delhi

Palo Alto-based ThoughtSpot on Wednesday said it will expand its headcount at its engineering centre in Bengaluru to about 150-200 people by the end of next year as it strengthens its capabilities in new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The US company, with a team of about 75 in India, offers search and AI-driven analytics services to enterprises.

“In a short span of time, ThoughtSpot has fundamentally disrupted the analytics market by empowering business users to answer their own data questions simply and instantly, without sacrificing the scale, security, or governance requirements of today’s CIO,” said Ajeet Singh, co-founder and executive chairman of ThoughtSpot.

