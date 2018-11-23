Third round of CPSE ETF aims to mop up Rs 8,000 crore

The third round of CPSE ETF further fund offer with the aim to raise an initial amount of Rs 8,000 crore will open for anchor investors on November 27 and for all categories of public investors on next day, a Reliance Nippon Life Asset Mangement official said. “A green shoe option of Rs 4,000 to 6,000 crore will also be available for the investors,” the official added.

The further fund offer 3 (FFO3) in the CPSE ETF (Central Public Sector Enterprises –Exchange Trade Fund) is a part of the government’s larger divestment programme announced by the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), using the ETF route.

“Reliance Mutual Fund proposes to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore in FFO3 as initial amount plus an additional amount if any based on instructions of the government,” the manager of the CPSE ETF said in a release.

“An upfront discount of 4.5 per cent is being offered to all categories of investors, the dividend yield of the Nifty CPSE Index is approximately 5.25 per cent further adding to the attractiveness of this ETF, also CPSE ETF has a very low expense ratio of 0.95 basis points,” Reliance Mutual Fund said while announcing the FFO3.

The bidding for anchor investor portion of 30 per cent of the maximum amount (Rs 8,000 crore) will open on November 27 and for all categories of public investors it will open on November 28 and close on November 30.

The FFO3 is open for all categories of investors including retirement funds, qualified institutional investors, retail investors and foreign portfolio investors.

The CPSE ETF is Irdai compliant, which means all stock in the CPSE basket can be invested by insurance and pension companies under their approved category list of stocks.

“CPSE ETF FFO3 offers opportunity for investors, especially retail and retirement funds, to invest in India growth story at an attractive valuation, low expense and embedded discounts,” said Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO at Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

“We would like to reach out to retirement funds to invest in FFO3, as an opportunity to secure their funds and benefit from the growth of these PSUs – some of which are Navratnas, Maharatnas, Miniratnas and are either sector leaders or near monopolies in their respective sectors,” Sikka said.

The revamped CPSE ETF basket has 11 PSU stocks including four new entrants NTPC, NBCC, NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation), SJVN. The other CPSE ETF constituents are Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC, REC, Power Finance Corporation, Bharat Electronics and Oil India.