Tepid market to weaken equity inflows for MFs: HDFC Securities

Near-term lump-sum equity inflows are likely to remain weak for mutual funds due to tepid market conditions and ban on upfront commission payouts for mutual fund sales by the market regulator. However, this may favour life insurance companies as they continue to pay out commission heavily.

In December 2018, growth rates of life insurers was up by 17 per cent year on year (YoY) and 54 per cent month on month (MoM), while mutual funds saw decline of growth rate by 74 per cent YoY and 23 per cent MoM.

“Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned upfront commission payouts for mutual fund sales by AMCs. Life insurers continue to pay out heavily. This near term, as distributors will push insurance (ULIPs) given the higher commissions and upfronting of payouts,” said a report on life insurance and mutual fund flows by HDFC Securities Institutional Research.

Private life insurers’ individual new business premium grew 17 per cent YoY to Rs 5,100 crore in December 2018 compared to FY19 till date growth of 15 per cent, recovering after a bleak November 2018 where growth was just 2 per cent.

Mutual fund equity (ex arbitrage and ETF) net inflows on the other hand declined to a 30-month low of Rs 6,700 crore in December 2018, that is 40.6 per cent below FY19 till date monthly average of Rs 11,200 crore.

While SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) inflows sustained at Rs 8,000 crore despite volatile markets.

SIP flows have grown at an impressive rate of 46 per cent YoY.

Although the headline core equity (ex. arbitrage and ETF) net inflows are short of expectation, flows into ETFs surged to Rs 10,900 crore versus FY19 till date average of Rs 3,200 crore per month. December 2018 flows were driven by public issue of CPSE ETF further fund offer by Reliance Mutual Fund.

Share of ETFs in total asset under management have increased from 1.6 per cent in FY14 to 4.9 per cent as of December 2018.

In the insurance sector after two strong years of individual new business premium growth of 26 per cent per annum we expect individual new business premium growth to moderate to around 11-14 per cent YoY, HDFC Securities said.

In the mutual fund business, while we expect near-term lump-sum equity inflows to remain weak due to tepid market conditions, SIPs are expected to support equity inflows. Overall we expect equity net inflows of around Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY19E, HDFC Securities said.