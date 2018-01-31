Tax payers look forward to a rewarding budget

There are many expectations from this budget since we haven't seen any populist budget till now from present government, which has been focused on fiscal consolidation since the beginning of its term. There have been banking reforms like Jan-Dhan Yojna, PMAY and Mudra, while on the other hand, we also saw a tax overhaul with GST and, of course, demonetisation. The unearthing of projects like Bharat Mala was a massive step. Falling crude prices, falling global and domestic inflation, stable gold prices had led to huge inflow. All this gave the government a comfortable zone that helped it focus on fiscal consolidation. So, expectations are bound to rise this time.

Corporate earnings have improved and companies expect the budget to be focussed on fiscal consolidation. However, the common man expects changes in a few policies, certain exemptions and more benefits. To start with, Section 80 C exemption of Rs 150,000 is widely expected to rise higher since we have seen a good inflow in terms of investment but the headspace is too small. Raising this would further improve the investment scenario.

The interest subsidies that are being given on home loan can be marked as per the cost of house and not to be kept static as the pricing model and input costs change over time. Dividend distribution tax (DDT) should be removed and the government should work on promoting the distribution of dividends to serious investors, thereby, further improving the sentiment of long-term investors.

Raising the basic tax exemption limit is a widely expected measure, specifically after demo and GST implementation. On the flipside, not changing the slab but reducing the rates can be an alternative that will further improve tax payers sentiment.

