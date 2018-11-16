Tatas may play white knight for Jet on govt prod

Jet Airways shares zoomed 26 per cent on Thursday amid reports that the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline was in talks with Tata Group for stake sell. After a positive opening on the BSE, Jet Airways shares soared to an intra-day high of Rs 334.9 to finally close 24.52 per cent up at Rs 320.95.

The stock has risen 32 per cent in the last four trading sessions despite deterioration in the company’s financials and huge losses in the second quarter earnings performance.

Though it is quite logical for the stock to rise on a positive news trigger, given its sharp fall (52-week low of Rs 163) due to multiple reasons from its 52-week high of Rs 883.65, touched in January 2018.

Jet stocks flew high on reports that Tata Sons board, likely to meet on Friday, will take up a proposal to buy stake in Jet Airways. Earlier, it was riding the news that Tata Group has initiated due diligence on the full-service carrier to acquire it, which was denied and termed “speculative” by Jet Airways.

In a response to the clarification sought by the BSE on the news reports, Jet Airways (India) said, “The subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the board, which would require a disclosure.”

According to reports, the two sides (Jet and Tata) are inching towards a two-step transaction that would see Jet Airways merging with Tata-SIA that runs Vistara through a share swap to form a new joint venture, which will have the Goyal family, Etihad, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines as its partners.

“We are at various stages of discussions with multiple interested parties for both part stake sale in Jet Privilege and fresh equity infusion,” Agarwal had told analysts during the post-earnings concall on Tuesday.

Airline's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal had earlier this week admitted that the company was in talks with “multiple interested parties” for fund infusion as well as selling six of its Boeing 777 planes and a stake in Jet Privilege, its loyalty programme.

A Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter said, “The government has sought Tata Sons’ help to rescue struggling Jet Airways India.” “Tata Sons is in talks with the government about a potential haircut to state-run banks on Jet’s loans while the Airports Authority of India may forego some of its dues,” Bloomberg said citing unconfirmed sources.

“Any investment by Tata Sons will catapult the group to the top league of the Indian aviation, dominated by budget carrier IndiGo, while providing a lifeline to Jet Airways, which is falling behind on payments to lessors and employees. A deal that prevents the airline from going bust will save the Narendra Modi’s administration, which last month had to overthrow the board of an infrastructure financier that was missing payments, the embarrassment of staring at business meltdown ahead of a general election due early next year,” Bloomberg said.

Funds became scarce for Jet Airways as its 24 per cent stakeholder Etihad Airways is also in trouble. According to Gulf news portal Middle East Eye, Etihad Airways plotted a course to take stakes in airlines around the globe to rapidly build a network to match regional rivals, Dubai-based Emirates and Doha-based Qatar Airways.

The plan imploded when two of its investments, Air Berlin and Alitalia, collapsed in 2017. The airline took a $808 million write-down, essentially admitting investments were not worth the money they spent on them.

Over the last two years, Etihad has racked up losses of over $3.5 billion – $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016. James Hogan, Etihad’s chief executive and president and the architect of the airline's original strategy, quit in 2017. “Three rounds of job losses have seen over 4,000 employees departing in the last 18 months,” Middle East Eye stated.

In such a scenario, Jet Airways can’t expect much from Etihad and is looking for funding elsewhere.