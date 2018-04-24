Tata Sons appoints Jaishankar as global corp affairs head
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 24 April 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Tata Group on Monday announced the appointment of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar (in pic) as its president, global corporate affairs, within three months of his retirement from the government service.

Jaishankar will report to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, the co­m­pany said in a statem­ent. "In his new role, he will be responsible for th­e Tata Group's global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata So­n­s' international offices will report to him," it added.

Tata Sons further said Jaishankar, who was Indian foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally.

Commenting on the appointment, Chandrasekaran said, "His extensive experience and knowledge on international affairs will be very valuable to the group as we work to reinforce our brand and leadership globally."

Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 and held key roles during his career, including stints as high commissioner to Singapore and ambassador to China and the US.

A graduate of St Stephen’s College, Jaishankar is an MA in political science and PhD in international relations from JNU.

 

More From Companies and Markets
Naidu rejects notice to impeach CJI; Cong to move SC

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the unprecedented notice by seven opposition parties led by the Congress to impeach CJI Dipak Misra on five grounds of “misbehaviour”, sayin

Range-bound moves to continue

It has been a volatile day on the bourses as stocks failed to hold on to gains while the bears could not contain the positive sentiment in the market.

Private life insurers increase market share in new business premiums in FY18

Private life insurance companies increased their market share to 30.59 per cent in FY18 as the new business premiums of the industry grew by 10.7 per cent.

Rupee seen hitting 13-month low of 66.80/$1

Rising worries over crude oil prices and outflows from emerging markets such as India on fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes will likely push the rupee down to a fresh 13-month low in the week to Ap