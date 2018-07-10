Tata shares rise after NCLT ruling
Shares of Tata group companies ended in the green on Monday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Cyrus Mistry's pleas against Tata Sons for removing him as chairman.

The scrip of Trent rose as much as 4.58 per cent to close at Rs 324 on the BSE, while that of Tata Global Beverages went up by 3.07 per cent to settle at Rs 275.05.

Voltas shares grew 2.44 per cent to end the session at Rs 532.25, Tata Metaliks moved up 2.27 per cent to Rs 708.40, Tata Communications advanced 2.11 per cent to Rs 602 and Tata Power gained 2.09 per cent to Rs 73.20.

Further, Tata Motors, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Elxsi, Tata Coffee, Tata Chemicals, Tata Sponge Iron, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra also ended in the positive territory.

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Titan were the only losers.

TCS fell 1.34 per cent to close at Rs 1,887.65 ahead of its June quarter earnings scheduled today.

The Titan stock dropped by 1.08 per cent to settle at Rs 821.95.

NCLT in the ruling said it was not accepting Mistry's contentions that his removal was due to the result of mismanagement by the board and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.

In October 2016, Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman. Two months later, he and his family-run investment firm, Cyrus Investments, approached the NCLT as minority shareholders against the corporate monolith and others, including Ratan Tata, alleging oppression and mismanagement.

