Tata ineligible to bid for Bhushan: Singal

The busy schedule at NCLAT on Wednesday also included hearing appeals against Tata Steel’s acquisition of debt-ridden Bhushan Steel and Vedanta’s bid for Electrosteel.

With respect of Bhushan Steel, NCLAT asked Tata Steel if it will clear the statutory dues like income tax and GST of the insolvent entity. Tata Steel’s acquisition of Bhushan Steel has been challenged by the latter’s founder Singal family and the firm's operational creditor Larsen and Toubro.

The appellate tribunal asked Tata Steel to submit a statement of statutory dues of the company. During the hearing, senior advocate S Ganesh appearing for Singal submitted that Tata Steel was ineligible to bid for Bhushan Steel under section 29 A of IBC.

The appellate tribunal has listed the matter on July 3 for next hearing.

In the other case, NCLAT allowed Vedanta to make an upfront payment of Rs 5,320 crore to lenders for acquisition of Electrosteel Steels subject to the outcome of the petition filed by Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid.

The appellate tribunal also reserved its order over Renaissance Steel's petition. On May 17, NCLAT admitted the petition of Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid for debt-ridden Electrosteel.

Renaissance Steel's resolution application was rejected by the committee of creditors (CoC) of Electrosteel Steels. Earlier on May 1, NCLAT had directed maintaining status quo in the case pertaining to the sale of the debt-laden firm to Vedanta. Renaissance had submitted before the NCLAT that Vedanta is not eligible to bid for Electrosteel under section 29 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as one of Vedanta's affiliates in Zambia – a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources -- had been found guilty of criminal misconduct.