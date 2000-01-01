Tata Harrier seeks to change SUV landscape

The new Tata Harrier, the sports utility vehicle, around which a huge hype is being built, will hit the market in India in January 2019.

When launched Tata Harrier, which is dubbed as the first SUV from Tata Motors’ revolutionary architecture, is expected to give tough competition to popular SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV, Jeep Compass, Ford Ecosport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Compact SUVs and SUVs have become very popular in India, accounting 28 per cent of the total sales of 3.29 million passenger vehicles in the country, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, a trade body.

Therefore, most carmakers have at least one variant in the compact SUV segment in the Indian market to woo buyers. The firm is betting big on Tata Harrier to be a game changer for the SUV segment in India.

“The Harrier is set to become the new benchmark for SUV’s in the country,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

“The brand new Tata Harrier SUV will certainly be a game changer not only for the company but also the growing SUV market in the country if it is priced rightly below Rs 15 lakh for the mid-level vehicle on road for the buyer,” Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst for forecasting at IHS Markit told Financial Chronicle.

Other analysts said if the starting price of the Tata Harrier is in between Rs 10 and Rs 12 lakh, it will click in the market and hit volumes.