Tata AIA bets on protection products, premier agents

The focus on protection plans and building a full-time premier agency network have helped Tata AIA Life Insurance move up the private life insurer rankings by nine positions in the past two years.

According to the insurer, the company wants to work on filling the huge gap in the protection space in the Indian insurance market.

A study by reinsurance company Swiss Re suggests that there is 92.2 per cent mortality protection gap in India. The gap is the difference between the resources needed and the resources already available for dependents to maintain their living standards following the death of a working family member.

‘We have redefined ourselves to become a pre-eminent protection provider,” said Rishi Srivastava, chief of proprietary channels Tata AIA Life Insurance.

According to him, the market needs more protection products to fill the gap. The awareness among people about the need for protection also has to be raised.

With the increased focus in the segment, Tata AIA has seen a 70 per cent growth in premium coming from protection plans in the first half of this fiscal. The growth has been equally strong in the past two years. The company is already among top- three insurers in terms of the contribution of protection plans to the overall business.

On the distribution side, the company has been pursuing a multi-channel approach. However, there has been a greater emphasis on building a network of “premier agents”. These are full-time agents trained well by the company. The company has been investing on building competency of these agents by providing product, sales and etiquette training. Currently the company has 5,000 premier agents against a total agent size of 22,000. The company has seen productivity increasing and attrition levels coming down among premier agents against usual agents.

These premier agents currently account for 60 per cent of the business coming through the agency channel. Going forward, Tata AIA hopes that the premier agents will account for 100 per cent of the agency sales.

The focused approach has worked well for the insurer, who has moved up nine positions up among private life insurers in terms of new business premiums within a time span of two years. In case of Individual Weighted New Business Premiums as well, the company has moved up from 17th position to 6th position, growing the premiums from Rs 234 crore in FY15 to Rs 1048 crore in FY17.