Suzlon Energy wins 252 MW wind power project
Pune

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy, the fifth largest player globally, has signed a 252 MW wind power projects contract with a leading global utility, which would earn it total revenues of about Rs 1,638 crore.

This project is won by the utility through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) II auction, held recently.

The Pune-headquartered company will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.

With order, Suzlon Energy has secured combined orders of 502 MW across SECI- I and SECI- II auctions.

As per the industry thumb rule, the cost of each megawatt of power derived from a wind turbine is around Rs 6.5 crore and a total of 252 MW wind power projects would generate about Rs 1,638 crore revenues.

With this new order, Suzlon Energy has secured combined orders of 502 MW across SECI-I and SECI-II auctions, the company said.

“We are glad to partner with the leading Global Utility yet again for their SECI II bid project,” JP Chalasani, group CEO at Suzlon Group, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are encouraged by the trust and confidence demonstrated by them in Suzlon’s technologically advanced products. Our strategy of having initial tie-ups is clearly paying off,” he said.

With the introduction of the bidding regime, the industry is poised to grow to 8-10 GW annually, Chalasani pointed out.

“With our over two decades of experience, proven technologies, comprehensive product portfolio, and end-to-end solutions along with integrated maintenance and services, Suzlon is best positioned to cater to demand growth and maintain our leadership,” he said.

Michael Gonsalves
