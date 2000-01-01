Support pegged at 10,895

The market continued to reel under massive selling pressure as escalating trade war and trouble in domestic financial sector hit investors’ sentiments. The market extend loses for the fifth consecutive trading session with the Sensex plunging by 536 points, or 1.46 per cent, to close at 36,305. The Nifty 50 Index fell 168 points, or 1.51 per cent, to end at 10,974--its lowest closing level since 19 July, 2018.

Auto and financial services stocks were the worst hit in the sell off. Investors were also cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve meet today.

Broader market also witnessed huge selling with the BSE Mid-cap Index dropping 2.40 per cent while the Small-cap Index lost 2.72 per cent. The market breadth was weak as 2,111 shares we­re in the red and 538 sha­res gained on the BSE.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, CMT, head technical and derivatives research, AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said: “The Nifty closed in the negative territory in the last trading session, however it has formed a bullish wedge pattern on the hourly ch­arts which indicates that there could be a bounce from current levels. The support on the lower side is pegged at 10,895, whe­reas the resistance is peg­ged at 11,100. So, in anticipation of a bounce ba­ck one can buy Nifty with a stop loss of 10,895 levels for the target of 11,100 levels. However, the me­dium-term trend remains weak for the target of 10,600 levels.

“The Sensex like the Nifty too has formed a falling wedge pattern on the hourly charts indicating that there could be a bounce from current levels. The support on the lower side is pegged at 36,100 levels, whereas the resistance is pegged at 36,600 and 36,750. The­re can be a temporary bo­unce but the medium-term trend has reversed from up to down.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "This turmoil which was triggered last week by housing and NBFC’s continued to trouble the market as panic spread. In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity. At the same time consolidation in emerging markets continued increase in oil prices and high valuation further aggravated the anxiety."

—Ashwin Punnen