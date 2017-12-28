Sun Pharma surges nearly 7% as eye drop gets FDA nod

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries soared nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the US health regulator accepted a new drug application (NDA) for dry eye solution filed by the company's wholly owned subsidiary.

Acceptance of NDA is a key milestone for a new drug being developed by a company. The data gathered during the animal studies and human clinical trials of an Investigational New Drug (IND) become part of the NDA. The Sun Pharma stock surged 6.89 per cent to end at Rs 577.70 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 9.16 per cent to Rs 590.

On the NSE, the shares jumped 6.46 per cent to close at Rs 576.30. Sun Pharma was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on Sensex and Nifty. The surge in share price raised the company's market valuation by Rs 8,934.64 crore to Rs 1,38,604.64 crore.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted an NDA, filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution)," Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the USFDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate, it said.

Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Shanghvi said: "OTX-101, a novel formulation of cyclosporine, will allow us to participate in the rapidly growing under-served and dynamic dry eye market. When approved, it will be a milestone for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that are yet to find relief for their condition."

OTX-101 is being developed for global markets.

Sun Pharma said that post the USFDA approval, OTX-101 will be commercialised in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, which markets BromSite to eyecare practitioners across the US.