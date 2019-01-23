Sun Pharma shares up 5% after firm replaces domestic formulations distributor
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 23 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tuesday jumped up to 5 per cent after it replaced its domestic formulations distributor AdityaMedisales with an own subsidiary.

The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip advanced by 4.80 per cent to close  at Rs 417.40. It had hit an intra-day high of Rs 423.50.

Sun Pharma also emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

"Sun Pharma's distribution related to India's domestic formulations  business shall be transitioned from Aditya Medisales Ltd, the current distributor, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma," the company  said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma said this change will be made effective by first quarter of 2019-20, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.

The company also announced unwinding of a transaction amounting to Rs 2,238 crore with Atlas Global Trading and initiated steps to induct SRBC & Co LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries.

The shares were under pressure amid reports of a whistleblower complaint  against the company.

According to reports, a second whistleblower complaint was filed  against the firm earlier this month. Besides, a whistleblower in

November last year approached the Securities and Exchange Board of  India (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the  company, its promoter and others.

Sun Pharma wrote to Sebi last week flagging concerns that certain  entities were allegedly adopting unfair trade practices.

 

More From Companies and Markets
Volatility to remain high

The market ended with moderate losses after a highly volatile trading session.

Installment payment allowed for PA benefit-based health policy claims

IRDAI has allowed insurance companies to make claim payments of personal accident and benefit-based health insurance policies both as lump-sum and in installments.  This will be based on the p

Reliance Retail 94th among top 250 global retailers

Reliance Retail is the only Indian company to figure in the Top 250 global retail companies at the 94th position.

Exporters may get incentives based on R&D, specific clusters under new FTP

Exporters are likely to get incentives based on parameters like research and development, product-specific clusters and production pattern under a five-year foreign trade policy (FTP) to be release