Stocks may give 12-15% return next year on higher corporate earnings

Indian equity investors may earn 12-15 per cent return in 2018 on higher corporate earnings, helped by a revival in economic growth, as disruptions from demonetisation and the GST rollout wane, analysts said.

Most brokerages believe the benchmark index Sensex would jump by 12-15 per cent next year while the 30-share index would test the 36,000 range.

"The market should gain about 13-14 per cent on strong quarterly earnings and economic strengthening measures taken by the government. However, rising crude prices, geopolitical risk, elections and a pro rural budget could be some of the challenges. Do not expect any rate hike in 2018. A rate hike may be seen only if crude prices jump above $77-80,” said KK Mital, head of portfolio, Globe Capital Market.

Investors this year showed immense confidence in the Indian market, with Nifty and Sensex appreciating around 31 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, as on December 28, driven by optimism over a simpler tax structure.

"The Nifty will climb to 11,600 by the end of the next calendar year, gaining 12 per cent from current levels. We expect solid earnings growth delivery in the next year and the following year. We see that as a credible backdrop for India to continue to perform" said Goldman Sachs, a US-based brokerage.

"It is no longer the FIIs who are the price-setters. Indian investors are much more in control of their own destiny. This is something everybody should be proud of."

Analysts believe that the Indian economy is likely to witness the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2019 and 7.7 per cent in fiscal year 2020 from the current level of 6.7 per cent.

However, market volatility may rise on back of eight assembly elections, likely RBI decision on interest rates, rising crude prices, higher inflation and mounting borrowing by the government.

Financial sector, capital goods, automobile and metals will lead the rally in 2018, various brokerages said.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on banks, capital goods, food and beverage and tobacco sectors, while Nomura is overweight on autos, financials, healthcare and metals, among others, and underweight on software makers and cements.

"The Indian pharmaceutical industry will move to a more stable growth ground. The companies will continue to have high R&D expenditure. Indian domestic markets also have risk from the Indian pricing authorities, which cannot be accounted," said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP research- pharma, Angel Broking.

Credit Suisse said that economic slowdown due to the policy shocks of 2016-17 should give way to better growth in 2018.

The brokerage maintains overweight on energy and metals, state-run lenders and software makers while maintaining an underweight stance on non-banking finance companies, cement makers, discretionary and staple.

Credit Suisse believes State Bank of India and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation would be top performers.

SBICAP Securities, a local brokerage, believes inflows from mutual funds will continue to be a major driver of the market in the coming months and emphasis will be on quality companies with a premium on corporate governance.

There was a strong participation from retail investors, with the number of mutual fund portfolios growing by over 9.5 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal to an all-time high of 65 million at November-end 2017.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data on total investor accounts with 42 active fund houses, the number of folios rose to a record 64,921,686 at the end of November from 55,399,631 in March end.

The macro risk is certainly predominant with rising crude oil price in the recent period as brokerages carry a bullish outlook, creating a negative sentiment for the domestic market.

However, the Indian markets may face risk from actions of global central banks, such as a rate hike by the US Fed and a return to normalcy in monetary policy in the European region, which would impact the dollar inflow and exert pressure on the Indian rupee.

—‑TickerNews Service