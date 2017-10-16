Stocks close at record high on IMF chief’s comments, macro data

Encouraging economic data, good quarterly results by early birds and positive comments by the IMF chief over the weekend has helped the stock market on Monday.

The slew of good news beat prevailing pessimism over slower economic growth and took benchmark indices to record highs at the start of the Diwali week.

The Nifty-50 closed at new record high of 10,230.85, surpassing its previous closing high of 10,167.45 last Friday with all round gains and telecom stocks outperformed the market.

The Sensex also closed at a new high of 32,633.64, up 200.95 points while the BSE’s market cap surged to a high of Rs 138.97 lakh crore.

After pessimism about the economy not doing well, based on first quarter GDP data, the market cheered fresh export data for September, which showed 26 per cent growth year-on-year, industrial production growth at five-month high of 4.3 per cent in August and wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation moderated to 2.60 per cent for September from 3.24 per cent recorded in August 2017.

Quarterly results by Reliance Industries, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Federal Banks and DHFL also cheered markets.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde’s comment last Saturday that the Indian economy for the medium and long-term is on a solid growth track as a result of the structural reforms has boosted market sentiments.

However, the cheer in the market had more to do with buying in the large-cap stocks while investors were cautious about buying mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Nifty-50 and Sensex rose 0.62 per cent each while the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap index gained 0.52 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

There were more losers (1,420 stocks) compared to the gainers (1,279 stocks) on the BSE. Telecom stocks were in demand with BSE telecom index up 4.23 per cent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel (4.96 per cent), Idea Cellular (5.26 per cent), Bharti Infratel (4.69 per cent), Tata Communications (4.16 per cent) and Tata Tele Maharashtra (9.88 per cent). Bharti Airtel stock hit a nine-year high as it closed at Rs 453.

Metal, healthcare, auto and realty stock indices also gained by 1-2 per cent. Domestic institutions continue to pump money in the equity market as they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 272.69 crore while foreign portfolio investors’s selling abated to Rs 29.92 crore on Monday.