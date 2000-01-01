Stiff hurdle seen at 10,650

Benchmark indices opened on a positive note on account of a strong rupee and falling crude oil prices, but changed direction towards the latter half of the day as higher wholesale inflation weighed on domestic investor sentiments. The Nifty managed to close above the 10,550 level.

Wholesale inflation accelerated to 5.28 per cent in October from 5.13 in the previous month and 3.68 per cent in October 2017.

The broader market performed in-line with benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap suffered a minor loss of 0.03 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

The Sensex ended 2.50 points, or 0.01 per cent down at 35,141.99 and the Nifty closed 6.20 points, or 0.06 per cent, down at 10,576.30.

The advance-decline ratio was in favour of losers. Of the 2,057 stocks traded on the NSE, 737 gained, 979 declined, and 341 remained unchanged. The market remains unchanged at a Confirmed Uptrend.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “We had a gap up opening mainly on the back of sharp extended fall seen in crude oil last night. However, the market was stuck at higher levels and after some consolidation, the market shaved off all early morning gains. Eventually, the Nifty went on to close convincingly below the 10,600 mark.

“For the coming session, 10,650 becomes the stiff hurdle; whereas, on the lower side, 10,540-10,500 remains intraday support levels. “A move within this range becomes the no trade zone and hence, traders should avoid aggressive bets if the Nifty continues with its consolidation mode. One needs to keep focusing on individual stocks and should ideally avoid taking undue risks.”

Market view

Sahaj Agrawal, derivatives analyst, Kotak Securities, said: “The Nifty remains in an uptrend and is currently witnessing some consolidation in the range of 10350-10700. Fall in crude along with strengthening rupee are strong positives for the broader markets. Further momentum is expected on breach of 10,700 on the higher side. Banking and financial services have gained momentum in the recent past and are expected to outperform. Metal stocks are remain strong while Auto and Realty are witnessing bottom formation before upside momentum is triggered.

—Ashwin Punnen