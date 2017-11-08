Steep fall in MF investments in Oct, but fund managers remain bullish

Fund inflows into mutual funds (MF) have registered a sharp decline of 15.5 per cent in October as the combined investment in equity MFs and equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) were Rs 16,002 crore. The same was Rs 18,936 crore in September and Rs 20,362 crore in August (see table).

Despite a sharp dip in inflows, fund managers are not unduly perturbed. They cited Navratra and Diwali holidays and close to 6 per cent gain in equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 in October as reasons for lower fund inflows into MFs. In September, Sensex closing was in the range of 31,283-32,423 points, while in October the index closing was in the range of 31,497-33,213 points.

“It’s not a substantial dip as the number of working days were fewer in October due to holidays, which could have impacted the inflows. Secondly, it is also a fact that when market goes higher, people wait to invest,” said Aashish Somaiyya, chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

“There have been very healthy inflows over the past few months, once in a while there is going to be a dip. Expectations have gone up; there is nothing to be alarmed about as we have got inflows of close to $3 billion, including balanced funds,” said Rajeev Shastri, executive director and chief executive officer, Essel MF.

Though funds inflows have slowed down, MFs are not facing any redemption pressure, at least for now. “Redemption in equity mutual fund seems to be far and few. Most retail investors have understood the concept of systematic investment plan. Most of them are into a mode of saving for the future and are adopting the SIP concept,” said an official of Franklin Templeton Asset Management India, who didn’t wish to be named. “We are not seeing any redemption pressure so far, while we have got Rs 500 crore in mutual fund investments last month,” said Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha, a discount broker and MF distributor.

Demonetisation and salary hikes to central government employees had resulted in more money coming through the systematic investment plan or SIP route on a monthly basis. The equity mutual fund and ELSS flows in the first three months were Rs 4,880 crore (January), Rs 6,462 crore (February) and Rs 8,216 crore (March). They got scaled up in the new financial year from April.

However, there was a decline of 7 per cent in September at Rs 18,936 crore compared to Rs 20,362 crore in August.

Inflows into the much sought after balanced funds, which have a mandate to invest up to 65 per cent of assets in equities, also fell sharply by 27 per cent in October to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 8,141 crore figure of September. An official of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said despite the dip in balanced mutual funds monthly inflows in October, flows at Rs 5,897 crore were healthy.

Inflows into balanced fund category had dipped by 6.88 per cent in September at Rs 8,141 crore compared August inflows at Rs 8,783 crore. The total mutual fund industry asset under management rose by 4.95 per cent to Rs 21.41 lakh crore on the back of 6 per cent rise in equity market benchmarks, more than Rs 20,000 crore inflows in equity mutual funds and balanced funds and Rs 40,845 crore inflows into the income fund as corporates deposited back the bulk amount withdrawn at the close of the second quarter to show it in their balance sheet, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.