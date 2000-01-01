Stay on sidelines for now

The market settled with modest losses as the Sensex ended 70.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 35,574.55 while the Nifty fell 20.15 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 10,749.75. Both the BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices fell 0.75 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, underperforming the Sensex.

The market breadth was negative with 1,053 shares gaining and 1,557 shares falling on the BSE. Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Consumer Durables was down 2.78 per cent, Realty down 1.7 per cent and IT down 1.6 per cent. The FMCG I was up 1.03 per cent.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “During the day, the index just vacillated precisely within the intraday boundaries. Eventually, a tail-end profit booking in some of the heavyweight constituents led to a bit of weak closing, with half a percent cut.

“Technically speaking, there is nothing much changed and hence, it would be very difficult to make any comment on the index. We need to keep waiting patiently for any kind of encouraging or a trended move in either direction. Rather than pre-empting it, it’s always advisable to stay on the sidelines and wait for the right moment. Until then keep concentrating on ideas outside the index, which are offering better trading opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, the resistance zone remains around 10,800–10,840 and on the lower side, 10,720 followed 10,677 would be seen as immediate support levels.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Market traded in a narrow range while the selling pressure in IT & metal stocks capped the upside. Any signs of stability in bond yield and oil price may provide some turnaround in domestic sentiment. On the other hand, mid & small cap continued to underperform as investors are switching to large caps to minimise the risk. Global market stays in a positive terrain but Asian market witnessed consolidation due to trade restrictions and weakening currency."

—Ashwin Punnen