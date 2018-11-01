Stars not yet aligned for MCX, NSE wedding

The MCX could be on the look out for merger with a stock exchange given its image has taken a beating post-the 2013 NSEL scam and is facing threats from new, aggressive players like BSE and NSE in commodities trading.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) both officially denied market speculation about any merger proposal sent out by them.

The NSE has a bigger issue to get resolved from the Sebi on the co-location investigation. The markets regulator is looking into allegations that some brokers had got unfair access to the exchange’s high frequency trading systems.

With the co-location issue resolution pending, it is learnt that the Sebi may not agree to any merger proposal between the NSE and the MCX, if it is being explored.

At the same time MCX, in a clarification to stock exchanges on October 24, said it continuously evaluates various opportunities for enhancing shareholders’ value though as of now, there are no information/event which requires disclosures.

MCX, India’s first listed, national-level electronic commodity futures exchange, had a market share of 84.30 per cent in financial year 2015-16.

Commodities across segments are traded on MCX.. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri-goods.

Both BSE and NSE have commenced commodity trade from October and are in the process of rolling out new products, thus, fuelling greater competition in commodities trading.

Market experts Financial Chronicle spoke to said an MCX-NSE merger doesn’t make sense though there is business synergy.

MCX could merge with NSE only when there is a nod from its top shareholders, said another person. Top 10 shareholders in MCX include Kotak Mahindra Bank (15 per cent), UTI Mutual Fund (4.39 per cent), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (3.92 per cent), SBI Mutual Fund( 3.67 per cent) and Axis Mutual Fund (3.66 per cent).

MCX shares have been volatile in the last six months and have fallen from 52-week high of Rs 10,65 touched on October 31, 2017 to Rs 650 on October 1, 2018 and closed at Rs 702.30 on Wednesday. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,581.62 crore.