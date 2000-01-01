Srei PAT at Rs 111 cr, Bhutoria new CEO

Srei Infrastructure Finance has roped in Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria as its chief executive officer. Bhutoria, who earlier was the head of commercial banking and strategic initiatives and a member of the steering committee at IDFC Bank, took over the charge on Wednesday. Before IDFC Bank he worked in senior leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, GE Capital and Crisil for the last two decades.

The appointment coincided with the company, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance, notching up a consolidated PAT of Rs 110.97 crore during the quarter ended on September 30, up from Rs 86.03 crore earned in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated PAT in the period was also up from Rs 151.19 crore to Rs 250.52 crore.

Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director said, “The company has maintained steady growth in business and profits, due to its fundamentally strong principles of conducting financial services business. In the last three decades Srei has seen through many ups and downs in the NBFC sector and also the financial sector in general. However, we have been able to stick to our core business model and risk principles; therefore we have always been able to manage our liquidity in a well-structured manner over decades.”

Significantly, the consolidated assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 50,893 crore as on September 30, compared to Rs 44,540 crore a year earlier.