Special terms for IL&FS debt likely

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) will approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek a special dispensation on provisioning norms for public sector banks having exposure to debt-ridden IL&FS.

The finance ministry on Tuesday called a meeting to explore ways for a faster resolution of the infrastructure company’s liquidity issues and a relaxation in provisioning norms was suggested in the meeting. Higher provisioning norms and high levels of non-performing assets (NPA) have limited the banks’ ability to lend further to the company.

The MCA said that it expected Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) to come out of the woods in the next four to five months. Apart from proposal to relax provisioning norms, the government is also taking other measures to bring the organisation back on track.

In the meeting with lenders, senior government officials and IL&FS board members, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg sought to know the status of the resolution and bidding processes of the company’s assets. “While the government was somewhat satisfied with the progress of resolution and recovery of dues, it insisted on a faster recovery process,” the sources added.

“Efforts to monetise certain assets of IL&FS are progressing and the group is expected to come out of the woods in the next four to five months. Against this backdrop, the ministry would soon approach the RBI seeking a dispensation for deferment of provisioning of loans with respect to some IL&FS group firms,” the source said.

However, reacting to the MCA’s decision to ask the central bank for deferment of IL&FS provisioning, Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors told a national business channel that this would create uncertainty for the lenders.

“What the ministry is asking the RBI is a deferment of provisioning and it doesn’t create or see legal rights and liabilities, as it is only in the internal books of accounts and how you treat that,” Parekh asked.

“So, I think, both the processes will continue simultaneously,” he said.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra has downgraded IL&FS debt by several notches, citing cash crunch pressure. Icra downgraded the company’s bonds and long-term loans to BB from AA+. “The downgrade of ratings takes into account the increase in liquidity pressure at the group level,” it said.

“While the company is in the process to raise Rs 8,000 crore of funds from the promoter group (through a mix of rights issue and long term line of credit), timely receipt of the same is important to improve the group’s overall liquidity profile.”

The rating company has sought further clarity on the timing of these inflows and given the sizeable repayment obligations of the group’s debt, this remains a key rating sensitivity in the near term.

The IL&FS group companies are estimated to have outstanding loans of about Rs 60,000 crore to its lenders, mostly public sector banks and financial institutions, while the total debt is over Rs 94,000 crore. State-owned LIC is the single largest shareholder in the IL&FS group with 25.34 per cent stake while Japan’s Orix Corporation owns 23.50 per cent.