Softbank to pick up Flipkart shares in primary, secondary deals

Softbank, which had committed $2.5 billion in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart in August, will be picking up 25 to 30 per cent stake in a combination of primary and secondary deal.

While the largest investor Tiger Global is making a partial exit for close to $800 million, some of the early investors and employees are likely to sell their shares to the Japanese investor.

According to sources close to the development, Softbank Vision Fund will be buying fresh stocks of the Bangalore-based e-commerce firm for $1.4 billion, while the remaining $1.1 billion will go for secondary purchases.

Tiger Global is selling off part of its stake for around $800 million. Accel Partners, which had made seed investment in the e-commerce company in 2009, is another early investor which is likely to either sell off its entire stake or at least part of its stake.

Accel had close to 30 per cent stake in the company when it came in as the earliest investor in the company.

However, over time, with more and more investments and investors coming in, Accel’s stake has got diluted. After Tiger Global made its first investment in the company, the headquarters of the company shifted to Singapore and hence the exact shareholding is not known.

IDG, another investor, which put money in the company in 2014, is also likely to shed its holding, sources said.

“Softbank wants to have 30 per cent and be the largest stakeholder in the company and as per its learning in Snapdeal, it will be always good to buyout investors who do have a say in the company affairs. If an IPO is not in the near horizon, it makes sense for the investors also to sell off their stake,” industry insiders said.

In the process, employees who have small stakes in the company might also be interested to cash in their equity.

However, it has to be noted that promoters themselves are single-digit shareholders in the company.

If Softbank is keen on picking up 25 to 30 per cent stake in Flipkart for $2.5 billion, the valuation of the company should be around $10 billion, if not lower.