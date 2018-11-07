Snapdeal trims losses to Rs 613 cr, confident on hitting profits
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 7 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

E-commerce firm Snapdeal has narrowed its consolidated losses substantially to Rs 613 crore for FY2017-18, as per regulatory documents.

The company, which competes with larger rivals like Amazon and Flipkart, had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 4,647.1 crore in FY2016-17, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined to Rs 436.1 crore for 2017-18 as against Rs 903.8 crore in FY17

On standalone basis too, Snapdeal trimmed its losses to Rs 440.7 crore in FY18 from Rs 4,638.9 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue was at Rs 514.6 crore in FY18 as against Rs 1,105.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

Snapdea said that the company had embarked on its journey towards profitability last year.

“This year, we continued on this path and focused on building a leaner and more capital efficient business. We substantially reduced our costs, both variable and fixed overheads,” it added.

The company said it reduced its business promotion expense by 88 per cent year-on-year. “We optimised the team structure and leveraged technology more efficiently, which was critical in trimming our employee expenses by 68 per cent y-o-y. While all of this has come at the expense of lower top line, your company is extremely proud of its achievements and is absolutely confident that it is heading in the right direction to achieve profitability,” it said.

More From Companies and Markets
Nifty may trade with negative bias

The market ended with modest gains in a volatile trading session. After a positive opening, stocks trimmed gains as stocks gyrated in a small range.

French cement firm Vicat to invest over Rs 1,700 crore

French cement giant Vicat SA, the euro 2.6 billion Paris stock exchange listed firm, which entered India a decade ago, is planning to raise its annual cement production capacity to 11 million tonne

MF picks for Samvat year 2075

Diwali also marks the beginning of the Samvat 2075, the Hindu calendar year, and it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

IL&FS resolution may suffer setback if NCLAT lifts moratorium

The government efforts to resolve stressed assets issue of IL&FS may face a setback if the bankruptcy court lifts its moratorium against any regulatory and legal proceedings in this matter.