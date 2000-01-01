Smartphones revive demand for gold

Smart phones are giving a new lease of life for gold. Gold consumption has started reviving in the technology sector after usage in smart phones, electronic devices, automotive sector and clean energy initiatives saw demand growing in the past three quarters after declining for around six years till 2016.

Gold has high electrical conductivity and it does not corrode like copper or silver. It is soft and pliable and can be easily drawn into narrow wires. As the gold prices quadrupled between 2005 and 2011, the micro chip manufacturers have been either bringing down the quantum of gold or substituting gold with other metals.

This saw gold usage declining steadily between 2010 and 2016. Gold consumption in electronic devices fell from 327 tonnes in 2010 to 256 tonnes in 2016. The share of gold in bonding wires used in semiconductors declined from 77 per cent to 40 per cent as the emphasis was on cost reduction, finds the World Gold Council. Copper, palladium-coated copper and silver were increasingly used in the place of gold.

However, in the past three quarters of 2017, gold has seen the demand growing in the technology sector. The new generation smartphones, including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy note, need advanced semi conductors. Features like face recognition ID, wireless charging and infrared sensors require advanced semiconductors, which contain both gold contacts and bonding wire. In the longer term, growth will come from internet and virtual and augmented reality-enabled hardware, finds the WGC.

Semiconductor chips also are increasingly used in the automotive sector with the advent of hybrid and electric cars. Gold will be applied in engine and braking-system management, in-car connectivity and entertainment systems. Emergence of autonomous vehicles will further fuel demand. The clean-tech too, gold-based nano technology offers numerous opportunities in commercially viable applications. Gold nano particles have been incorporated in solar panels to harvest more solar energy. Gold-based diagnostic equipments are used for detecting malaria and HIV/AIDS.

“Gold has remained a critical metal in semi conductors. The quantum of gold used in technology was roughly equivalent to the purchases made by central banks between 2010 and 2016. There is no doubt that technology is a major source for demand,’ said the WGC report.